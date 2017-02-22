Palmerston North's Rescue Emergency Support Team looks for members

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 12:07

Palmerston North’s Rescue Emergency Support Team, one of 18 nationally accredited volunteer Rescue Emergency teams, is on the look - out for new members.

Team members respond to emergencies in Palmerston North and other regions when their services are required.

The Emergency Team can respond to a range of Civil Defence emergencies including urban search and rescue as well as flood, swift water and high angle rope rescue emergencies.

Palmerston North City Council’s Head of Emergency Management, Stewart Davies says individuals must be willing to undertake regular training, so they are well prepared and ready to respond.

"Our team is made up of highly dedicated and valued members of the community, who are well respected by their peers in the emergency management sector. Potential members must be able to work well together and cope with stressful situations."

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer member, an open night will be held on Tuesday the 7th of March at 7.00pm.

Please meet on the steps of the Palmerston North City Council Administration Building on The Square.