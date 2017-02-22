Road works coming south of Paremata Bridge

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:02

Wellington Water will be carrying out essential maintenance to the water main located under State Highway 1, south of the Paremata Bridge, from Monday 27 February to Friday 10 March. This work is important as it helps improve the resilience of the water supply to Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay.

To minimise disruption to traffic, this work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 5.30am. No work will be undertaken on Friday and Saturday nights. As the water main is located under the carriageway, one northbound and one southbound lane will be closed while the work is carried out.

There may be some delays for traffic passing around the worksite and traffic management will be in place throughout. There will be no effect on water supplies.