Historic restoration re-opens

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 13:28

The community is invited to attend a blessing and viewing inside the newly restored Wyllie Cottage taking place at 5pm Thursday 23 February in front of Tairawhiti Museum.

Final touches are being made to the restoration project, initiated by Gisborne District Council more than 15months ago in partnership with the museum.

"Wyllie Cottage is significant both to Gisborne and nationally, as a very well preserved example of an 1880s colonial cottage," says Salmond Reed’s Conservation Building Surveyor, Tracey Hartley.

To help guide the restoration of the building, Salmond Reed were engaged to prepare and deliver the conservation plan.

Ms Hartley said primarily due to age-related deterioration and the failure of some materials used in the 1970s refurbishment, the cottage required major repair and redecoration to ensure its survival and continued use as a public museum.

"The project therefore had two parts; the first being the restoration of the building itself and the second, the redevelopment of interior displays and interpretation to support its museum function."

"The works have included reinstatement of traditional roof coverings and the swept verandah roof, and the building has been painted in a more historically accurate colour scheme internally and externally.

Electrical and fire safety installations have been reviewed and updated displays and interpretive material will enhance the heritage significance of the cottage and increase awareness and understanding of how the cottage has been used throughout its history."

Restoration work has been funded by a generous Lottery Grant and the Gisborne District Council. Contracts and Assets Manager Garrett Blair says the contractor, Bothwell Construction and all subcontractors are local and have worked tirelessly and conscientiously to achieve accurate historic details and source traditional materials.

Tairawhiti Museum was also granted funding from Eastland Community Trust for new installations inside the cottage that would reveal its long interesting history of occupation and restoration to the visiting public.