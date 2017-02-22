Sea Shepherd ship set to arrive into Dunedin

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 13:43

The M/V Steve Irwin, one of two Sea Shepherd vessels patrolling the Southern Ocean Whale Sanctuary for Japanese whale poachers has completed its mission and will be arriving in the port of Dunedin the morning of February 23rd for a short layover. The ship will be open to the public for free tours on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00 and 17:00. "This is the first time a Sea Shepherd vessel has been open for tours in the South Island. I encourage everyone to come down and see first-hand what it’s all about, see the ship, meet the crew and learn more about our campaigns to defend, conserve and protect marine wildlife" says Director of Sea Shepherd New Zealand, Grant Meikle.

Images and video will be available on Thursday after the press conference and press tours of the ship available on request.

What: Press conference and arrival of Sea Shepherd ship, the Steve Irwin, into New Zealand after 80 days on anti-whaling campaign.

Who: Captain Wyanda Lublink, Sea Shepherd Australia Managing Director Jeff Hansen and Sea Shepherd New Zealand Director Grant Meikle

Where: Birch Street Wharf, Dunedin, New Zealand.

When: Thursday 23rd February, 11:30am. Ship arrives at approximately 9:30am local time.

About Sea Shepherd Global

Sea Shepherd Global is a non-profit conservation organisation whose mission is to end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species. Sea Shepherd Global uses innovative direct-action tactics to investigate, document, and take action when necessary to expose and confront illegal activities on the high seas. By safeguarding the biodiversity of our delicately balanced oceanic ecosystems, Sea Shepherd Australia works to ensure their survival for future generations. Visit: http://www.seashepherdglobal.org