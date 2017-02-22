Body of missing Taupo woman located

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 13:46

Police searching Lake Taupo for missing woman Barbara Thompson have this afternoon located and recovered her body.

Mrs Thompson's family would like to thank the public for the concern and support they have shown during the search.

The family has also advised that they do not wish to be contacted by media. Police therefore respectfully ask media to abide by the family's wishes and allow them the appropriate time and privacy to come to terms with this tragic event.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Thompson at this difficult time.