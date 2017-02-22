Avondale Police investigate theft of heavy wooden church pews

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:11

On Sunday 12 February, 2017, the Mt Eden Presbyterian Church at 31 Esplanade Road in Mt Eden was broken into and ten church pews were stolen.

The pews are large and distinctive and would have been difficult to transport. Two of the pews are 8 metres in length and eight of them are 3 metres long. They are wooden and over 117 years old. The pews may have had distinctive numbering inscribed into the ends (see attached pic).

"These pews are very large in size and heavy and would be difficult to transport, it would take at least two people and a large vehicle or trailer to remove them. The pews may have holes in some ends where they were bolted to the wall and floor of the church. We appeal to anyone who may have a seen a large vehicle or trailer in the church grounds or carpark to contact us." said Constable Laura Van Doormaal.

"This is certainly and unusual theft and anyone who is offered one of these for sale might not even consider it is stolen." she says

If anyone has seen any suspicious behaviour in the area between Sunday, 12 February and Friday, 17 February 2017 please contact Constable Laura Van Doormaal on 021 908 551 or email laura.vandoormaal@police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.