Parkway Junior Playground ready for action on 4th March

Children under five in Wainuiomata will be very happy with the re-opening of a local playground that has been given a new lease of life.
Parkway Junior Playground, on Parkway in Wainuiomata, is a 755sqm fully fenced dog free, ‘fun-ground’ for toddlers and pre-schoolers and it will be re-opened in early March.
The playground has had nearly $150,000 spent on it for modernisation, improvements and new innovations to make it a great place for toddlers and their carers to spend time outdoors.
The refurbished park will be opened by Lower Hutt Mayor, Ray Wallace at a community event at 11am on Saturday 4 March, which is at the start of National Parks week and the day before National Children’s Day. There will be a BBQ, balloons and other entertainment and all members of the public are welcome.
Mayor Ray Wallace says, "This playground will be a delight to many young children and a place their carers can enjoy and relax in, now and well into the future."
Some of the new features include a new climbing structure called the ‘Diabolo’, two new swings (one with a baby bucket), a new seesaw and shaded seating, a funky splash pad and a small miniature water feature involving a 1.8m high SunFlower. Two much loved features - the tractor and turnstile - remain and have been relocated, upgraded and repainted.
Upcycled timber, recovered from the last upgrade of the Point Howard wharf, has been used as a feature in a new natural play area. Planting in the playground will provide more shade in future.
