Hauraki gulf forum dysfunctional

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:29

The ongoing divisions and infighting within the Hauraki Gulf Forum need to stop if the group has any hope in protecting and enhancing the Hauraki Gulf, says pro-democracy group Democracy Action. The first meeting of the newly constituted Forum on Monday was marred by verbal abuse and name calling, with newly re-elected Chair, Mayor John Tregidga, at times barely able to control the meeting.

"The Hauraki Gulf Forum is not fulfilling its original promise. It has become chronically dysfunctional" says Democracy Action spokesperson, Mr Lee Short.

The Hauraki Gulf Forum is a statutory body which was created in 2000 to promote and facilitate the protection and enhancement of the Hauraki Gulf.

"There are two completely different agendas operating. While some members are keen to get on with business of protecting the Gulf, they are being stymied by a faction who have different values, and who are far more interested in vying for control of the Forum," says Mr Short.

"The Forum members owe it to the citizens of the region to put self-interest aside and get on with the job of doing what they are supposed to do, and that is to focus their energies on addressing the serious environmental issues facing the Gulf. And those who are not willing to do so should step down."