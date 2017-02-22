Students say NZ needs humanities

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:36

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Association (NZUSA) today stands in solidarity with the Tertiary Education Union (TEU) and the thousands of New Zealanders showing their love and support for humanities.

Today, 22 February, is the TEU’s Love Humanities national day-of-action to protest continued cuts and underfunding and highlight the importance of the humanities to society.

Government underfunding has placed significant pressure on humanities subjects, which has led to cuts to programmes across all eight of New Zealand’s universities.

"Humanities are a core aspect of our tertiary education institutions and students’ academic experience," says Jonathan Gee, National President of NZUSA.

"Without these subjects, which encourage students to understand society and culture, we are undermining the ability of institutions to be the critic and conscience of society."

"Humanities subjects teach students the vital skills of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking, and are a crucial in preparing students to be globally competent and having the tools to engage globally."

Languages have been particularly hard-hit by a lack of funding. Since 2008, there has been a drop in over one thousand enrolments in foreign language programmes, or nearly a third, mostly at bachelors-level.

"The government must reprioritise support for language programmes if it wants New Zealand to continue to compete and engage globally. With little more than 100 students undertaking postgraduate study in languages in 2015, New Zealand risks falling behind."

Events are taking place across the New Zealand to celebrate humanities, including a 'teach-in' at the University of Otago and a public forum on the Value of Humanities at Victoria University of Wellington this evening.