Council's Community and Services Committee holds first meeting

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:39

Hamilton City Council’s Community and Services Committee held its first meeting for the triennium yesterday (21 February).

The Committee is chaired by Cr Paula Southgate, with Deputy Chief Executive Lance Vervoort as principal advisor. Cr Philip Yeung is the Committee’s Deputy Chairperson.

The Committee dealt with a range of agenda items with a strong sport and recreation focus, accepting a number of reports and updates relating to community and regional initiatives.

Representatives from Sport Waikato, including the organisation’s Chief Executive Matthew Cooper, presented an overview of the organisation’s draft Moving Waikato 2025 strategy which aims to get more of the region’s residents involved in sport, recreation and physical activity or exercise.

Sarah Dunning, Relationships Manager for Sport New Zealand, presented her organisation’s Community Sport Strategy and discussed the changing trends in New Zealand’s population and involvement in sport and recreation.

Diana Ruri, the Project Manager for the Htown Skate Project, joined Parks and Open Spaces staff to give the Committee an update on the group’s long-term initiative to develop a new skateboarding facility in the city. Her presentation included a video outlining the thrust of the group’s formation and context, and its vision for a regional skating facility in Hamilton. The discussion on the development of a Skate Spaces Plan and related funding will be progressed through the Council’s 10-Year Plan deliberations.

Completing a package of reports on physical activity, the Committee received an update on the Te Awa River Ride, an extensive long-term cycleway project through the Waikato.

Parks and Open Spaces staff also presented a report recommending the Council renew the 15-year leases for two community groups - the Hamilton BMX Club and the Waikato Guild of Woodworkers.

Sean Hickey, the Council’s General Manager of Strategy and Communication, joined Julie Claussen, the Strategy Programme Manager, to present the Sustainability Stocktake Report. The report outlined the embedding of sustainability principles across the Council, as well as actions underway. The Committee asked for a further report on reporting mechanisms to assess progress of sustainability actions.

The Council’s submission to Waikato Regional Council’s Proposed Healthy Rivers Plan Change was presented by members of the Council’s City Planning Unit, Unit Manager Luke O’Dwyer and Senior Planner Paul Ryan. The Regional Council’s proposed plan change deals with aspects of management of the Waipa and Waikato River catchments. The Council’s submission was approved.

Hamilton Gardens Director Peter Sergel and Community Group Business Manager Helen Paki presented a report outlining the successful achievement of funding targets for the Hamilton Gardens Development.

The Committee also approved a Road Closure for the upcoming New Zealand vs South Africa One Day Cricket International at Seddon Park, on 1 March. The Committee was required to approve the road closure due to the short-notice relocation of the match from MacLean Park, in Napier.

In his General Manager’s Report, Mr Vervoort informed the Committee that a planned upgrade of Waterworld had been put on hold while a Detailed Seismic Assessment of the facility was completed.

Editor’s note:

This advisory does not constitute formal minutes of the meeting. Formal minutes will be published on the Council’s website next week.