UCOL nurses unveil new waiata

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:59

In a move unique at UCOL, the Palmerston North Nurse Education team have commissioned their own waiata that explains their values.

The waiata Te Kaupapa Nei (The Purpose) was composed by local teacher and Te Piringa kapa haka group tutor Rongomai Taiapa-Aporo, after the idea was suggested at a Nursing staff meeting.

With the help of UCOL KaiÄwhina Erica William, the Nurse Education team brainstormed what they wanted to include in the song. They came up with a list of values and ideas that are important to them as nurses and educators, including caring, nurturing, and connecting.

Mrs William then took this information to Mr Taiapa-Aporo to compose the waiata around.

Mrs William and her husband Anton taught the waiata to the team.

The team first performed Te Kaupapa Nei for external programme monitor Alison Dixon, when she visited at the end of last year.

Mrs William says she was touched by how the team sung Te Kaupapa Nei with so much passion.

"They really owned it. I think they sung it with passion because it was their own words from their own hearts."

Head of School of Nursing (Palmerston North) Vicki-Lee Tyacke says the team hopes to perform Te Kaupapa Nei as part of its pÅwhiri process, to welcome visitors and new students to the Bachelor of Nursing programme, and when they visit marae.

"We are welcomed onto marae a lot, so imagine how great it would be if we responded with our own waiata."

"We also want to teach it to new students, who can then pass it onto students who come after them."

Ms Tyacke says singing the waiata as a group has been a great team-building experience and it has brought the team closer together.

"People are singing it in the office. They’ve gone home and told their families about it. It has been very special."

"As Head of School, it has been a real privilege to see it come together. We are very thankful to Rongomai. We’ve had amazing support from Erica and her husband Anton, and we couldn’t have done it without them."

- You can watch a video of the Nurse Education team performing Te Kaupapa Nei at http://www.ucol.ac.nz/media-hub , just scroll down to the Featured Video.

Te Kaupapa Nei

Composed by Rongomai Taiapa-Aporo and gifted to the UCOL Nurse Education team

Uia mai koia One may ask,

He aha ra te pÅ«take o te kaupapa nei? What is the purpose of this programme?

Ka pÄnei taku whakautu My answer to them would be,

E hoa, tÄna whakarongo mai! My dear friend, lend me your ears and listen carefully

MÄtauranga, mÄramatanga pÅ«kenga e Education, understanding, skills

Akoranga, whanaketanga Learning, developing

NgÄ iwi e Diversity of cultures

Te tÅ«honohono, tuitui Relationships, connecting

NgÄkau nui Passion

Kia kÄ tonu te ahi Carrying a flame that never extinguishes

Kia kore e piroku e

He mahi poipoi Nurturing,

He manaaki Caring,

He atawhai Cherishing,

He tiaki Respecting,

Te oranga o te tangata Personal well-being

Te Whare TapawhÄ Te Whare TapawhÄ

Koinei te pÅ«take o te kaupapa nei This, my friend, is the purpose of this programme