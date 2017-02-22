Pilot uninjured after crash in Kawakawa Bay

|
A top-dressing plane has had a crash in Kawakawa Bay, South Auckland.
The pilot is uninjured.
No one else is thought to have been on board and the information at this stage is that the crash occurred during take-off because of a change in wind conditions.
The plane stopped short of a fence on private land and sustained damage to a wing.
The Civil Aviation Authority have been advised.
