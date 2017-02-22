Library launches WWI letters website

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:23

Over 300 war letters from four Southland World I soldiers have been transcribed by a team of dedicated volunteers and digitised for a new public website produced by the Invercargill City Libraries and Archives.

The work, which took the eight volunteers over two years, follows the stories of Charlie McIntyre, Ernie McIntyre, Len Shepard and John Hall, with a combined total of over 1700 pages of letters transcribed. The website, www.sincewritingyoulast.co.nz, also includes information on the soldiers as well as digitised images of the letters.

Invercargill Public Library’s Archivist, Rebecca Smith, said the project was their way of commemorating the centenary of World War I.

"The website lets you discover first-hand the experiences of these men as they served our country in The Great War.

"The website will be available online for 10 years. It will not only provide students with a primary source at their fingertips, but will also be of interest to historians, military enthusiasts and adults in general," Ms Smith said.

The website will be launched on March 1, 2017, at a public event at 6pm in the Invercargill Public Library’s Meeting Room. Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. To RSVP call (03) 211 1573 or email rebecca.smith@ilibrary.co.nz