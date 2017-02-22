AOS callout in Loburn

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:31

Earlier today Canterbury Police responded to a report that a woman was being held against her will at a property on Loburn-Whiterock Road by a man known to her.

AOS were called to assist and the property was cordoned off and searched but no one was found at the address.

The woman and man were found safe and well at another location.

All parties have been spoken to and no complaints have been made by either parties.