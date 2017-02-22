Ongoing planning needed as Northland drought lingers

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:41

Northland farmers are being urged to closely monitor stock feed levels as the impact of the region’s drought continues.

"People think the pressure’s off because it’s rained but it hasn’t gone away. Lots of farmers have used up all their stock feed reserves," multi-agency Northland Adverse Events Team spokesperson Julie Jonker (subs correct: Jonker) says.

The drought means some farmers have already used up all the extra supplementary stock feed that would have otherwise been used in the approaching in the autumn and winter months.

"The question then becomes what farmers will use to feed stock as autumn and winter arrive and how will they pay for that," Ms Jonker says.

Following its fifth meeting today (subs: Wednesday 22 February 2017), the Northland Adverse Events Team says Northland farmers should make sure they have feed reserves such as hay or silage going forward.

"Farmers should not become complacent simply because recent rain in some areas had greened pastures," Ms Jonker says.

"We need more rain in the next two weeks to make sure that pasture growth survives. We’re not out of the woods yet. Recent rain does not mean the drought is over. "

Whangarei and Bream Bay are currently the driest parts of the North, but the drought’s impact continues throughout the region and weather forecasts predict limited Northland rain in the next three weeks.

The drought is affecting dairy production. Northland dairy herd milking frequencies had been cut back. Some Spring-calving dairy herds that were usually milked twice a day until the end of April had been on once-a-day milking since the end of January, three months earlier than expected.

Recent warm humid weather in Northland is boosting facial eczema risk around the region, Ms Jonker says.

"Farmers should be regularly checking pasture facial eczema spore counts," Ms Jonker says.

They should also be monitoring younger cattle grazed off-farm for increased stock internal worm parasite infestations.

The very late start to this year’s 2016/2017 tropical cyclone season - the latest since records began 35 years ago - has contributed to Northland’s drought.

Increased tropical weather activity - such as storms, depressions and cyclones - brings rain into Northland from the north as warm moisture-laden air from these weather systems moves south to New Zealand’s cooler temperatures.

The tropical cyclone season typically runs from about October to March.

But this year’s season is only just beginning.

The door to the tropics is now open but not much rain has yet arrived down here, Ms Jonker says.

Meanwhile, a series of free barbeques for drought-hit Northland farming communities kicked off around the region this week with more than 200 people turning up to the events so far.

The barbeques were organised by the Northland Rural Support Trust with help from banks and rural businesses to support community welfare.

"People have been so grateful for an opportunity to socialise with others in the same boat. It’s a great time to get off the farm," Ms Jonker says.

The second week of barbeques begins on Monday next week (subs: 27 February 2017) at Mamaranui Bowling Club (near Dargaville) and Tapora Hall. Barbeques on Tuesday 28 February will be at Tomarata Rugby Club and Te Kopuru’s Southern Rugby Football Club rooms.

Information on farming in drought can now be found on websites such as www.nrc.govt.nz/drought which includes current rivers and rainfall data.