Turangi Mall's canopy to stay

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:55

The glass canopy and supporting structure above Turangi’s Mall will stay as a feature of the town centre after feedback from the community.

A decision had earlier been made to remove the damaged structure due to health and safety concerns, but public feedback showed there was an overwhelming desire to keep the canopy.

Facilities manager Garreth Robinson said people walking on the canopies had damaged glass and it had become too expensive to keep making repairs.

"People appear to have been climbing onto adjacent buildings and walking on to the glass roofs. There is a high chance those climbing on these structures will fall and hurt themselves, or even worse, be killed.

"The roofs aren't designed to hold such weight and the glass is cracking and breaking, so we are removing all of the glass and installing new glass."

Existing glass will be removed this week and there will be no glass in the canopy for around a week before new glass is installed.

Once the new glass has been put in place, signage to warn of the dangers of climbing onto the structure will be erected on the canopy.

Mr Robinson asked the community to report any sightings of people on the structure.

"It’s not only dangerous for those on the canopy, but it’s also costing the community every time we have to make repairs to this glass."