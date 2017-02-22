Diversion in place after serious crash south of Katikati

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:55

The NZ Transport Agency is asking people to avoid using State Highway 2 near Katikati or delay their travel after a serious crash closed the road.

The crash occurred near Wharawhara Road.

A diversion is in place and people can use Marshall Road and Tetley Road to get around the crash site.

The NZ Transport Agency says traffic is heavy in the area and people should delay their travel if they can.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

To see current travel times for the Bay of Plenty visit: http://www.drivelive.nz/BayofPlenty