Tree pruning job on Alma St on 23 February

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 16:03

Work tomorrow on a large elm tree at the foot of Alma Street, near the Novotel Tainui Hotel, will see some temporary disruptions to traffic in central Hamilton.

Although at the foot of the street, it is feasible there may be delays to vehicles using Alma Street and those parking in the riverside carpark adjacent to Novotel and SkyCity.

The job will commence at 9am, and is expected to take most of the working day.