Safe in the South Strategy to be launched

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 16:19

Safe in the South is launching its 2016-2019 Strategy on Thursday 23 February at 10am in the Invercargill Public Library’s Functions Room.

Invercargill City Council’s Community Development officer, Saniya Thompson, said Safe in the South was an International Safe Community Coalition that used an integrated approach to address community safety.

"Since the International Safe Community accreditation in February 2016 the Coalition has worked with organisations to develop the Strategy," Mrs Thompson said.

At the launch members will introduce the strategic goals and inform people of the work that has already been undertaken, such as the Southland Champions and Select a DNA projects. The Strategy and the accreditation document can be found on the Council’s website, www.icc.govt.nz.

Safe in the South includes representatives from the Invercargill City and Southland District Councils, Southland Police, Southland Fire Service, Southern District Health Board, Iwi, Child Youth and Family, Emergency Management Southland, ACC and the Southland Chamber of Commerce.