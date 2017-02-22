Transgender student's right to safety at school

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 16:50

"We are disappointed to see Family First continuing to spread harmful and false messages about transgender young people," says Tabby Besley, National Coordinator of InsideOUT. "We know that almost 4% of students in New Zealand identify as trans or questioning their gender and that they experience bullying at a rate five times higher than their peers. It is imperative that every school provides a safe environment that accepts and accommodates the needs of trans and gender minority students."

"Legally schools are required to provide a safe physical and emotional environment for all students. Amongst other things, this includes allowing trans students to identify with their chosen gender without being discriminated against. This means ensuring trans students have access to safe bathrooms and private changing rooms, which in many cases is as simple as providing a gender neutral option. Many schools are implementing this with no issues.

"However, we believe trans students should also have access to the toilet that corresponds with their gender if they wish, and forcing them to use a toilet based on the sex they were assigned at birth can be harmful in a number of ways; including putting them at further risk of experiencing bullying and violence.

"We’re talking about a group of vulnerable young people here who just want their identities to be respected and to be able to go to the toilet without being harassed. Many of the young people we work with are in situations where they won’t go to the toilet at school at all, because they fear for their safety, which also puts them at risk of further health issues. Family First making out as if trans people are dangerous in these situations is harmful and untrue."

Next week InsideOUT will be sending physical copies of their resource, ‘Making Schools Safer For Trans and Gender Diverse Students’ out to all secondary schools in the country. The resource aligns with the Ministry of Education’s Sexuality Education Guidelines, including the recommendation that that schools provide gender neutral uniforms and toilets.

"We hope these resources will support schools to make decisions on how to best care for their trans and gender minority students," says Tabby. "Anyone wanting to stand up for the right to safety of our trans young people in schools can make a donation towards the resource via our Givealittle page to assist with printing and distribution."

https://givealittle.co.nz/org/insideout

The resource can be viewed and downloaded for free at: http://insideout.org.nz/trans-resource/