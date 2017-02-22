Reports of bus crash near Akaroa

|
Emergency services are responding to reports of a bus crashing down a bank near the intersection of Summit Rd and Christchurch Akaroa Rd in Canterbury.
A helicopter has been sent to the scene.
At this stage it appears one person has serious injuries.
A number of passengers are understood to have minor injuries.
More information will be supplied when it becomes available.
