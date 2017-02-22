'Constructive meeting' examines proposal to close Cadbury plant

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 17:59

The Dunedin City Council hosted a constructive meeting this afternoon in Dunedin to explore a city-wide approach to supporting the community affected by the proposal to close Cadbury plant.

Mayor Dave Cull, was joined by Cadbury’s management, including Dunedin Site Manager Judith Mair, local MPs David Clark, Clare Curran and Michael Woodhouse, and representatives from the Otago Chamber of Commerce, the Employers’ Association, University of Otago, Ministry of Social Development, and Enterprise Dunedin.

Dave Cull says it still has the status of a proposal and no-one is in the position of saying it will happen, even if the options look limited.

"Dunedin Site Manager, Judith Mair gave us all a thorough understanding of the context of the proposal and the way the Cadbury team is handling it. I felt we got a full and frank explanation and a constructive contribution of ideas from everyone around the table.

"Our overarching concern was the wellbeing of staff, from production workers to salaried staff.

"All of the party were united in their wish to support the Dunedin team as they work through the implications of the proposal into the future should it be adopted.

"How that support will be able to be expressed won’t become clear until final decisions are made on the future of the plant after the consultation process.

"Everyone around the table undertook to put more thought into what a legacy facility might look like should the proposal go ahead. For example the company is ready to invest in redevelopment work to make Cadbury World an even better visitor experience, which could hold exciting prospects of more visitors and jobs at Cadbury World.

"We have agreed to meet again after the consultation process."