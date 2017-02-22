Two people seriously injured in crash involving bus and car near Akaroa

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 18:20

Two people are understood to have serious injuries following a collision between a bus and a car near the intersection of Summit Rd and Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near Akaroa, Canterbury.

A bus has gone down a bank.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene and other emergency services are in attendance.

Initial information suggests a number of passengers have minor injuries.

There are diversions in place.

There are cordons on SH75 into and out of Akaroa.

Motorists are advised to use Pigeon Bay Rd instead to re-join Summit Rd.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.