Church pew disappearance no longer being treated as a burglary

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 18:51

Police investigating the removal of several church pews from a Mt Eden church are pleased to advise that there has been a development this evening.

A short time ago Police received several calls from contractors who have provided information that the building is due to be demolished and that they had removed the pews.

Police have since contacted the church managers, who were not aware that the pews were due to be removed.

Police are no longer treating this as a burglary and there appears to have been a misunderstanding between the parties.

"The good news is that no one has burgled the church.

We’ll be speaking further with both parties to establish exactly what has happened, but for now we can say that there are no burglars involved" says Constable Laura Van Doormaal, Avondale Police.