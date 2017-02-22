Police concerned for safety of Christopher Neal

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 21:05

Central District Police have concerns for the safety of 36 year old Christopher Neal, and would like the public's help in locating him.

He was reported missing today and was last seen in Pahiatua on Monday evening.

He's described as around 173cm tall, and of thin build. He was wearing a grey cap, grey singlet and denim shorts.

He is believed to be in the Manawatu Gorge area.

His 2016 grey Holden Colorado (similar to the one pictured) has been located, however, if you have seen Mr Neal and/or his vehicle, please contact your local Police station.