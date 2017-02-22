Christchurch Lotto player celebrates $1 million win

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 20:40

This evening will be a night to remember for one lucky Kiwi from Christchurch after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight, with players from Hawera and Gore each taking home $350,000. The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Hawera in Hawera and United Video Gore in Gore.

Every day Lotto players support conservation projects around the country that help protect our living national treasures. The Taranaki Kiwi Trust is a great example of Kiwis helping kiwis flourish by working with locals to create areas of predator-free bush. Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.