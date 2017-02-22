Crash involving bus and car near Akaroa

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 20:16

Police remain at the scene of a crash between a car and a bus carrying tourists in Canterbury.

The bus went down a bank near the intersection of Summit Rd and Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near Akaroa (on the Akaroa side of the hilltop).

There have been a number of injuries.

St John has co-ordinated the transport of the injured to Christchurch Hospital.

Police have been told there were 32 people on board the bus, which was carrying tourists from a cruise ship anchored in Akaroa Harbour.

Those who received minor injuries, or were not hurt, were being cared for at Akaroa Fire Station.

We do not have details on the nationalities of those who were on the bus.

There are diversions in place, which are set to be lifted later this evening.

There are cordons on SH75 into and out of Akaroa.

Motorists are advised to use Pigeon Bay Rd instead to re-join Summit Rd.

The diversion is suitable for light vehicles but not for trucks.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Serious Crash Unit will investigate the incident.

Police will post a scene guard at the location of the bus overnight in order to preserve the scene for investigators to complete their work.

While the investigations are ongoing, Police will not speculate on the cause of the collision.