Police investigate crash on SH2 near Katikati

|
[ login or create an account ]
Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a collision between two vehicles.
At about 2.50pm today (Wednesday 22 February 2017) the driver of a Mazda car travelling north on State Highway 2 near Wharawhara Road, Katikati, attempted a U-turn.
He did so in front of another northbound Mitsubishi car and an initial collision occurred.
As a result of the collision the Mazda car then went through a fence and collided with two parked cars before coming to a stop.
The driver of the Mazda was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
Two other people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with more minor injuries.
The State Highway was closed for approximately 2 hours while diversions were in place.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.