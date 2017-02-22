Police investigate crash on SH2 near Katikati

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 22:30

Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a collision between two vehicles.

At about 2.50pm today (Wednesday 22 February 2017) the driver of a Mazda car travelling north on State Highway 2 near Wharawhara Road, Katikati, attempted a U-turn.

He did so in front of another northbound Mitsubishi car and an initial collision occurred.

As a result of the collision the Mazda car then went through a fence and collided with two parked cars before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Mazda was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Two other people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with more minor injuries.

The State Highway was closed for approximately 2 hours while diversions were in place.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.