Dunedin Tunnels Trails Trust receives endorsement for project

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 22:19

The Dunedin Tunnels Trails Trust was delighted to receive endorsement of their project from The Dunedin Amenities Society with a $10000 donation towards the purchase of the 324 Gladstone Rd, Mosgiel.

The Society Chair, Paul Pope said the Society was impressed with the recreational and heritage aspects of the project. "Connecting people and providing access to a natural environment that this route offers is something special and warrants our support benefitting all Dunedin residents."

Gerard Hyland, Chair of the Dunedin Tunnels Trails Trust said it was heartening to see a body of the mana of the Amenities Society acknowledge the value of the project and be prepared to invest at very short notice. "The potential of this project offers so many aspects like heritage enhancement, like environment improvement, like recreational potential over and above the connectivity". The more we speak to people the more links we see and it is very exciting.

On top of the donation, some local individual supporters had already committed $165000 in loans to assist the project.

With 8 weeks to go to confirm the purchase the Trust is still looking for about $86000 in donations and $285000 in loans with the Trust going out to other funding bodies in the next few weeks.

Updates of the fundraising are available on chainhillstunnel.org.nz, while donations can be made through givealittle at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/chainhillstunnel