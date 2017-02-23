Police investigating shooting incident in Whangarei

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 07:20

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dene Begbie:

At approximately 10:30pm last night Police were called to a Clark Road address in Kamo, Whangarei after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police have established five people have suffered firearms related injuries.

All five people were taken to Whangarei Hospital with serious injuries.

Three of the injured have had surgery at Whangarei Hospital overnight while another is awaiting surgery.

The fifth person has been flown to Auckland Hospital where they are currently undergoing surgery.

Police are investigating the incident and are already speaking with people involved.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and an examination will be carried out today.

Police are seeking public assistance in their investigation.

If anyone was in the area around this time and may have witnessed anything of interest we ask that they contact Whangarei Police on 09 430 4500.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.