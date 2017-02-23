Statement from mayor Sheryl Mai regarding shootings in Kamo.

|
[ login or create an account ]
"I am dismayed to hear this terrible news. We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this. The police are managing the situation and I don’t expect to have any information until later today."
Sheryl Mai
Koromatua I Kaunihera Ä-Rohe Whangarei
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.