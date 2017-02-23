Port Hills fire public update - 8.30am

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 08:21

Public Meetings

Civil Defence is holding street meetings for residents affected by the Port Hills fire at 6.30pm this evening. Meetings will be held at these locations:

- Kennedys Bush: 305 Kennedys Bush Road

- Hoon Hay Valley: 51 Hoon Hay Valley Road

- Worsleys Road: 327 Worsleys Road

Civil Defence Controller Anne Columbus said the aim is to provide residents with the information. This will include the latest information on the status of and risk from the fire in their area and where to seek additional help if needed. People will also have opportunities to ask questions.

These meetings are for affected residents only.

Fire status

- The fire perimeter is around 30 kilometres and covers 2075 hectares

- Geotechnical assessments are continuing on the slopes above residential areas. While these slopes appear sound at present, there is concern this could change with heavy rain.

- The potential for fire flare-ups remains. Information collected after infrared imaging carried out this morning will be used to update fire-risk models later today.

- More detailed assessment has been carried out on properties directly affected by the fire.

Cordons

Three cordons, at Worsley Road, Kennedys Bush Rd and Hoon Hay Valley Rd, have been relaxed.

All non-residents who need access - such as tradespeople, insurance representatives and other professional services, and those who own land within a cordon area but live elsewhere - should report to the cordon sign-in area to gain an entry permit. Residents are no longer required to meet visitors before they proceed through the cordon.

There is no access for members of the public.