Emergency Services on way to motorcycle crash in Tasman

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are on the way to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a fence on the Shenandoah Highway (SH65) near Maruia in the Tasman District.
Reports are that the rider has critical injuries. A helicopter is en route to the scene.
Motorists are warned that there will be delays while the scene is under examination.
This area is a communication black-spot, so further information will be released when more is known.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.