Emergency Services on way to motorcycle crash in Tasman

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 08:50

Police are on the way to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a fence on the Shenandoah Highway (SH65) near Maruia in the Tasman District.

Reports are that the rider has critical injuries. A helicopter is en route to the scene.

Motorists are warned that there will be delays while the scene is under examination.

This area is a communication black-spot, so further information will be released when more is known.