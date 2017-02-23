Update on Akaroa bus crash

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 09:26

Police are this morning continuing their investigation into a bus crash near the intersection of Summit Road and Christchurch Akaroa Road last night.

The scene examination is expected to be completed around 11am this morning and then the bus will be recovered from down the bank.

It will take heavy machinery to remove the vehicle from the scene so the road will be closed for several hours.

There will be no diversions in place so we ask that people avoid the area.

This morning four people remain in Christchurch Hospital following the crash.

The driver of the car involved is in a critical condition, the bus driver is in a serious but stable condition, and two of the bus passengers are in a stable condition.

Another three bus passengers were treated and discharged last night.

- Acting Inspector Paul Reeves