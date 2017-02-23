Response to IPCA report on unjustified use of taser on an Auckland man

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 09:51

Police accept a finding by the Independent Police Conduct Authority that a probationary officer’s use of Taser on an Auckland man was contrary to policy and unjustified.

Other allegations regarding the incident have not been upheld by the Authority.

The incident occurred on 1 October 2015 when police attended a report of a vehicle being stolen in Mt Eden. The vehicle fled from police and was stopped by road spikes.

The man left the vehicle and ran off, pursued on foot by the officer.

The officer believed the man was going to enter a nearby house, and fired his Taser twice in an attempt to stop him.

A short time later the man was arrested after a struggle, in which the officer received a bite wound requiring hospital treatment.

The offender in this incident was convicted on a number of charges in relation to this incident including unlawfully takes a motor vehicle, assaulting police, failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights, driving whilst forbidden and receiving property and possessing tools for burglary.

Auckland City District Commander Karyn Malthus said "Officers face making split second decisions every day and we constantly seek to deliver Policing to the high standards we set for ourselves. Learnings have been taken from the incident and we accept the findings of the IPCA."

"We have acknowledged that while the officer’s actions were not in line with policy, he and the other officers were acting in good faith."