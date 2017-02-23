Council awards Scholarships to three Horowhenua students

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 10:25

Horowhenua District Council has awarded Tertiary Education Scholarships for the 2017 study year to Casey Allum, Courtney Butcher and Logan McDonald.

Each year the Council awards up to three scholarships, with each recipient receiving $2500 towards their tertiary study fees, plus 10 weeks' paid employment with Council.

Applications were invited from Year 13 students currently studying at a secondary school in Horowhenua, or students who have previously studied at a Horowhenua school and are now in their first or second year of tertiary study.

Eighteen applications were received for the 2017 Tertiary Education Scholarships. Six were shortlisted; assessed as having a high standard of application and a strong alignment between course of study, career plans and Council-related activity.

The final decisions took into account the Tertiary Scholarship Fund criteria, the shortlisted applicants’ written applications, their experience, psychometric assessment results, alignment between course of study or career plans and Council-related activity, and finally the applicants’ performances when interviewed.

More information can be found on the Tertiary Education Scholarships page of Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz