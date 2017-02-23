Bart becomes latest ever first named Cyclone

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 10:43

Ex-cyclone Bart was the latest ever cyclone to be named in the South Pacific, at least as far as record keeping is concerned.

The short-lived cyclone is brushing southern parts of the Cook Islands and lost its tropical cyclone status this morning.

Forecaster Bob McDavitt says Bart beat the previous record held by Tropical Cyclone Oma. Incredibly, Bart was officially named just 6 hours later than Oma was. (Oma was named at 18:00 UTC on Feb 20, 2001).

But Mr McDavitt says there is a disclaimer "[the 6 hour difference is] really too close to call as far as meteorology goes. And with a little hand-waving the start of the cyclone phase of either OMA or BART could be plus or minus 6 hours. So let’s just say it’s a late start to the cyclone season".

"Even so, we live in interesting times" says McDavitt "so far we have had 15 Tropical depressions this season (that’s more than normal), and only ONE has managed to became a cyclone".

Bob McDavitt says the "late starting season" record is a concept of modern times, and really only has meaning since satellite imagery become commonplace in the 1970s.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz