$800k for new classrooms at Greenmeadows School in Napier

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 11:50

Around $800,000 will be invested to build two new classrooms at Greenmeadows School in Hawke’s Bay, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"The roll at Greenmeadows School is projected to grow, so we’re investing in these extra classrooms to provide more capacity," says Ms Kaye.

"The school, which is located in the heart of Greenmeadows in Napier, has told me that these new classrooms will complement their vision as a school, and support them to provide a rich learning environment that provides academic, sporting and cultural opportunities for all."

Today’s announcement is part of a third round of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, which provides $882.5 million for school property, including new classrooms nationwide to meet roll growth.

"Under the first two rounds, $5.8 million was announced last year for 13 additional classrooms in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne," says Ms Kaye.

"We’re committed to building new classrooms in regions around New Zealand, such as Hawke’s Bay, which are experiencing population growth.

"The project to build the new classrooms at Greenmeadows School will be integrated with weathertightness remediation work at the school.

"I’d like to acknowledge the school for their patience as planning for this integrated project was carried out.

"The outcome will be vastly improved and expanded facilities, which offer an innovative learning environment for students."

More announcements about new investments in roll growth classrooms will be made over the next six days.