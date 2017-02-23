Tauranga Police looking for missing 79-year-old woman

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 11:56

Tauranga Police are looking for 79-year-old Alison Muray who has gone missing from her home address this morning.

Mrs Murray, who suffers from dementia, has left her home address on Cathray Place in Matua around 10AM and has not returned.

Mrs Murray often goes for a walk in the mornings and is usually only gone for 10 minutes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and long pants of blue and grey colours.

If anyone may have seen Mrs Murray, they are asked to call 111.