Update on Motorcycle crash in Tasman

Shortly after 8am this morning Police and emergency services attended a crash involving a motorcyclist and a fence on the Shenandoah Highway (SH65) near Maruia in the Tasman District.
The rider of the motorcycle has since died at the scene.
The scene is still under examination and travel in the area may still be delayed.
