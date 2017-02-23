Police update on Kamo shooting incident

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 13:35

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting incident on Clark Road, Kamo, Whangarei which occurred at approximately 10:30pm last night.

Currently four patients are admitted at Whangarei Hospital, they are in the following conditions:

-Three men aged 21, 24 and 33, are all admitted in a stable condition.

-A 33-year-old man is likely to be discharged this afternoon.

A fifth person was flown to Auckland and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Whangarei Police have maintained a presence at the hospital since these patients were admitted and will continue to do so.

Whangarei Hospital functioned as normal in response to this incident, with no risk to patients or staff.

The hospital was not required to call in extra staff to respond to this incident.

Northland DHB will provide an update on the patient’s condition at 3pm today.

Inspector Justin Rogers, Area Commander for Whangarei/Kaipara says while the investigation is still in its very early stages, we can confirm that those involved in this incident have links to gangs

"From the time police were alerted to this incident there has been an increased police presence in Kamo and at Whangarei Hospital.

This will continue throughout the course of this investigation.

"We acknowledge that incidents like this are alarming to the community, however we are confident that this was not a random incident.

We want members of our community to continue to go about their business and to know that they can call us at any time."

- Justin Rogers, Area Commander for Whangarei/Kaipara