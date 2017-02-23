Final milestone in Iwi settlement process

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 13:50

Today marks the conclusion of the Treaty Settlement process for Taranaki Iwi, Te Atiawa, NgÄruahine. Each iwi will receive the remainder of their treaty settlements formalising the transfer of all redress from each respective Iwi deeds of settlement.

The third readings of the settlement bills for each iwi were read in Parliament in November last year, triggering a 40 day period to enact the transfer of remaining financial and cultural redress.

CEO for Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Hemi Sundgren is reminded of the hard work and effort that went into the settlement process, having been a part of the negotiations for Taranaki Iwi.

"Although this milestone represents the formalisation of the transfer of redress to the Iwi, it is still a poignant moment to reflect on the past and chart a path forward. It's no secret, settlements can be really challenging and I am constantly reminded of the challenges ahead of us, but I hope that we can work through a process of reconciliation that allows opportunities moving forward."

Te Korowai o NgÄruahine Trust Kaitumaki, Cassandra Crowley said, "the formal settlement date is the last of the Crown's formal processes related to settlement but for many of NgÄruahine, dates such as the signing of the settlement at Te Ngutu o Te Manu or the third reading at Parliament hold more personal significance. For all three iwi the focus now is on moving forward, utilising settlement resources to enhance the position of whÄnau, hapÅ«, marae and iwi. NgÄruahine are currently reimagining the next 25 years and what goals uri have for the iwi."

General Manager for Taranaki Iwi Wharehoka Wano says that although today closes the book on the settlement process it also marks the beginning of a new story for the iwi.

"A big challenge as we dip our toes into the post settlement era is that we ensure our tribal community is engaged, particularly those who are working on the ground on our marae, along with the large demographic that live outside of our tribal area. This is always a challenge so communications with our people is paramount."

"We’re excited about what lies ahead and are looking forward to working with our people in this next phase of our journey" he said.

For more information on the NgÄruahine settlement - https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngaruahine/

For more information on the Taranaki Iwi settlement - https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/taranaki-iwi/

For more information on the Te Atiawa settlement - https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-atiawa-taranaki/