IrrigationNZ welcomes 'achievable' water quality outcomes

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 14:56

"Achievable outcomes within a reasonable timeframe" is how IrrigationNZ CEO, Andrew Curtis, described today’s release of the government’s ‘Clean Water’ document. He hoped however that the target of 90% of rivers and lakes being swimmable by 2040 didn’t let urban waterways ‘off the hook’.

"Farmers have received the lion’s share of blame for New Zealand’s water quality degradation and despite evidence backing up the contribution cities and industries make to poor water quality, they have largely escaped the finger-pointing. I’m hoping the Government will call every New Zealander to account for water quality, recognising we all contribute to the problem, therefore we must all work together to enact the solution" said Curtis.

IrrigationNZ was pleased the Government had recognised the important economic contribution farmers make to our communities, stating that Regional Councils must consider the economic wellbeing of their community when making decisions about water allocation.

"Farmers and growers make significant investments in irrigation infrastructure and on-farm efficiencies, and the return on that investment is spent in towns and cities throughout New Zealand. We all benefit from irrigation and it’s important councils don’t impose restrictions that negatively impact the viability of our primary sector."

Regional councils must also consider the likely costs and impacts on their community of achieving the targets outlined in ‘Clean Water.’

"We work closely with Regional Councils around the country and will continue to ensure the voice of the farmer is heard. IrrigationNZ is well-positioned to work with the primary sector, and with other industry collectives and organisations, to ensure that the activities and regulations proposed to meet these targets are practical, workable and will actually make a difference to water quality."

Curtis also welcomed the announcement to open applications for the Freshwater Improvement Fund. Government will provide $100 million to support improving waterbodies in vulnerable catchments.

"This is how we will be successful in raising water quality standards - by empowering people to take charge of the waterways in their community. This is naturally how farmers work - together, across farm boundaries. By funding communities to deliver solutions, it shares the burden if you like, it makes everyone accountable and it gives communities real ownership - not just of the problem, but of the solutions and ultimately, the successful outcomes that will be delivered. "