Police investigating Huntly ram raid

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 15:05

Police are investigating the ram raid of the Mobil service station in Huntly early yesterday morning.

At approximately 4:15am on Wednesday 22 February 2017 a silver coloured Mazda Familia Hatchback and a silver Mazda Familia Sport car were used to commit a ram raid at the service station.

The Mazda Familia Sport had been stolen from the University of Waikato carpark at Gate 3A on 21 February 2017 and the Mazda Familia Hatchback had been stolen from an address on Smith Street in Frankton, Hamilton on 21 February 2017.

One of the vehicles was used to ram the doors of the locked service station. The sole employee who was working at the time managed to flee to a place of safety and was not harmed.

Seven people disguised in hoodies with their faces concealed entered the premises and proceeded to take cigarettes from behind the counter before fleeing the scene in the vehicles they had arrived in.

One of the vehicles was later located in Harris Street in Huntly and the other was located in King Street in Cambridge.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information relating to the incident or the people responsible.

Anyone with information can contact Ngaruawahia Police on 07 824 8199 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.