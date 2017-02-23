Call for witnesses following sexual assault in Taita

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 15:46

Lower Hutt Police are continuing to investigate the sexual assault of a woman on the footpath outside the Taita shops on High Street at about 4am on 21 February.

The victim has now been interviewed.

We continue to make enquiries and have a number of positive leads.

The offender is described as a very dark skinned male with short dreadlocks and of average height and build.

He appeared to be in his teens or 20s.

Patrols have been increased in the area, however Police are urging people to come forward with information about this attack.

If anyone has seen someone who fits this description or recognises the bike or back-pack would they please come forward.

Please contact the Lower Hutt CIB on 04 560 2600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.