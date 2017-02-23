Lower North Island flypast by Black Falcons aerobatic team

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:18

The Black Falcons aerobatics team in action

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) aerobatic team the Black Falcons will be giving the public a taste of what’s to come when they fly over the lower North Island to Wellington tomorrow.

The Black Falcons will have their debut at the RNZAF’s Air Tattoo this weekend, at RNZAF Base Ohakea in Manawatu.

The team has put together an exciting display that demonstrates the capability and versatility of the T-6C Texan II aircraft, and is sure to entertain the crowds.

Black Falcons team member Squadron Leader Hayden Sheard says the team will fly in formation along the main routes from Ohakea to Wellington tomorrow and he’s urging people to keep an eye out for the distinctive black aircraft.

"When we fly in formation our wing tips are only a few metres apart. It looks great from the ground. The weather forecast is looking good and we hope people will come out of their offices and get a good vantage point to see us as we fly down State Highway 1 and over towns from Levin and Waikanae to the capital city,’’ he says.

"If you’re on your lunch break in Wellington, get down to the waterfront and look out over the harbour about midday.’’

The team will fly back to Ohakea over Masterton and Dannevirke.

"We know people were disappointed that they couldn’t see us perform at Wings over Wairarapa when that air show was cancelled because of the weather conditions. This will give them a glimpse of what we do and we’d love it if people came to see us in action at Ohakea this weekend.’’

This weekend’s air show is being held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the RNZAF. Tickets are available at www.ticketek.co.nz

There will be displays by RNZAF aircraft and international forces. About 80 aircraft will be part of the two-day event, which features flying and static displays including foreign fighter jets and huge transporters.

Aircraft are coming from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, New Caledonia, Singapore, and the United States for the event.

Note: The Black Falcons are due to leave RNZAF Base Ohakea about 11.30am, fly over Wellington about midday and fly over Dannevirke about 12.30pm.

In the weather is bad the flight will be cancelled.