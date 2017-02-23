Arrest after Temuka hydroponic cannabis growing operation found

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:21

Timaru Police executed a search warrant at a property on King Street Temuka yesterday, Wednesday 22 February.

A sophisticated hydroponic cannabis growing operation comprising of over 800 plants was found in the main building and outbuildings.

‘The plants ranged in size from seedlings to fully mature plants and were well maintained and cared for.

We also found about 2kg of harvested cannabis head, some of which was in plastic snap lock bags and some was drying.

This was a very good operation and I would expect this seizure to put a significant dent in the local cannabis market," said Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested.

Police are back at the property today dismantling and seizing the equipment used to grow the cannabis.

As part of the same operation a shipping container was seized from another property outside Temuka that contained another 40 cannabis plants.

A local Temuka man has been arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

"Police take drug crime seriously and will take positive action against those people involved to hold them accountable," said Detective Senior Sergeant Quested.