Expect delays and detours on SH5 in Rotorua this weekend

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:27

People who use State Highway 5 Old Taupo Road can expect delays while resurfacing work is carried out on the road this Saturday.

The resurfacing will take place at three sites between Hillcrest Rd and Springfield Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency says detours will be in place but people should avoid the area or expect delays.

If the weather isn’t ideal on Saturday the work could be carried out Sunday.

Once the work is complete traffic management will remain in place to allow the sealing chip to bed in.