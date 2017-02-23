Aviation school gives VC aerial perspective

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:32

Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas got a birds-eye view of the ManawatÅ« campus in one of the University’s School of Aviation planes last night.

During her first visit to the internationally-recognised pilot training and aviation research and teaching facility, Professor Thomas was shown first hand by school chief executive and pilot Ashok Poduval, the aircraft students get their Wings in.

The 40-minute flight in a Diamond DA40 single-engine trainer took them towards the west coast at Foxton and back over the campus and Palmerston North city.

After the flight, Professor Thomas was shown around the school's Milson Flight Systems Centre and piloted its flight simulator. Mr Poduval briefed her on school’s plans history, qualifications and future plans.

Massey is the only New Zealand university with an aviation school and is a preferred training provider for the Air New Zealand Aviation Institute. It holds a unique equivalence approval from the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.