International nutritionist visiting Massey

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:32

A leading nutritionist who specialises in indigenous peoples’ food systems, is visiting Massey University for five weeks to partner on a project with the School of Public Health.

Fulbright Specialist Professor Harriet Kuhnlein from the University of Hawai’i in Manoa and McGill University, Canada, began her work with Massey on Monday. Based in Wellington, she will also visit the ManawatÅ« and Auckland campuses to meet with staff and give seminars.

Nutrition and Food Systems Professor Barbara Burlingame from Massey’s College of Health says, "It is a privilege to host Professor Kuhnlein. I am excited about her time here, as she will share her experiences with indigenous peoples and their unique food systems from other parts of the world with our students, academic colleagues, and professionals in the nutrition, health and agricultural sciences areas."

Professors Kuhnlein and Burlingame have worked together over the years on research and interventions, characterising traditional food systems, ecosystems and agro-ecological zones for sustainable diets, informed by, and for the benefit of, indigenous peoples.

Professor Kuhnlein has always wanted to explore New Zealand. "I am delighted to learn about the treasures of the unique and delicious foods of the Pacific region, and to learn with colleagues at Massey about how they can be used for health benefits of the MÄori and Pasifika peoples. This is my first time in New Zealand, and I am looking forward to the entire experience."